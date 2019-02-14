BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are looking for a man who's been missing for nearly two months.

Police say Billy James Gattis, Jr., 48, was reported missing on Tuesday, but was last seen on December 26 on North Avenue in Burlington.

Police say Gattis is known to frequent Burlington, Graham, and Greensboro.

Mr. Gattis was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information that can help find him, please call Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

Billy Gattis

Burlington Police Department