BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man has been sentenced to five years in prison after a plan to shoot into a federal building in Raleigh, according to FBI agents.

Bobby John Kobito, 56, pleaded guilty in March to possession of a firearm silencer.

FBI agents said in January 2018, Kobito traveled to a Raleigh mosque to ask about the credibility of a video on social media depicting a Raleigh Imam’s statements regarding killing persons of another faith. A Raleigh police officer who was in the area saw binoculars and shooting targets in his car. That’s when the FBI started an investigation to see if he planned to commit a criminal act against the mosque.

The FBI connected with Kobito on social media and later in person. Kobito told the informant he had done “hardcore recon” at a mosque but was now looking at a Raleigh government building. Agents said, Kobito believed the building was part of the National Security Agency (NSA). He said he believed the NSA was spying on everyone. He then shared his desire to shoot into the federal building. He also talked about making and possessing a firearms silencer, to be used in the planned shooting of the federal building.

In 2018, FBI agents searched his Burlington apartment and discovered two devices that were later determined by the ATF to qualify as firearms silencers.

Kobito was sentenced to 60 months in jail followed by three years of supervised release.