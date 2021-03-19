Burlington man with chronic kidney disease glad to finally have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Matt Maggio is among the nearly four million people in Group 4 who became eligible for the vaccine.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Millions of people became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday as North Carolina started vaccines for some of Group 4. People ages 16 or older and with at least one underlying medical condition can now get their shots.

One Burlington man with a medical condition said he was excited to finally be able to make a vaccine appointment.

"I found out earlier this week that I was eligible," Matt Maggio of Burlington said.

The Maggio, 60, suffers from chronic kidney disease and has been in and out of the hospital too many times. He feared the worst when the pandemic hit.

"I called my will executor and told him that I fully accepted the possibility of my death but that there were 12 or 13 people that I was seriously concerned about," Maggio said.

Now with the opening up of vaccinations to some of Group 4, Maggio is hopeful. He has scheduled a vaccine appointment for this weekend.

"This was the earliest that I was eligible and I called in and made the reservation," he said.

"Wear your mask whenever you're indoors but away from home and take the vaccine whenever you can get it," Maggio advised.

People living in congregate settings like shelters and jails are also eligible to get their vaccine.

Other essential workers and college students will be eligible for the vaccine starting on April 7.

The state now has 13% of its population of around 10.5 million people fully vaccinated with around 20% partially vaccinated.

Who's in Group 4?

Those who make part of Group 4, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines are adults 16-64 with higher-risk medical conditions. Group 4 also includes those living in congregate settings like those experiencing homelessness, who frequent shelters as well as those who are incarcerated.

According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state classified people with conditions that place them at higher risk for COVID-19 under Group 4. This would include people who suffer from any of the following;

Asthma.

Cancer.

Cerebrovascular disease or a history of stroke.

Chronic kidney disease.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Cystic Fibrosis.

Diabetes.

Heart conditions like heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy.

Hypertension or high blood pressure.

Immunocompromised states from immune deficiencies, HIV, chronic steroid use or other immune-weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant.

Intellectual or developmental disabilities including Down Syndrome.

Liver disease, including hepatitis.

Neurologic conditions like dementia or schizophrenia.

Pulmonary fibrosis.

Overweight or obesity.

Pregnancy.

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia, not including sickle cell trait.

Smoking, either current or former (defined as at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime.)

To find your group visit findmygroup.nc.gov