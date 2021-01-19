2 arrested for human trafficking in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police arrested a man and woman accused of human trafficking.
On Jan. 2, officers began investigating a missing child case. When they found the child, they learned the child had immigrated to the United States and was staying with family members, according to a release.
Police said shortly after the child arrived, his relatives gave him a fake ID and forced him to work at an area business while they kept all the money he earned.
Investigators arrested Gloria Arely Garcia, 35, and Jose Isaac Flores- Angel, 23, in connection to the case. Both have been charged with human trafficking and involuntary servitude. Both have been released on bond.