Burlington's water issues prompts questions from mayor to state, federal regulators

The Water Boil Advisory was lifted at 8pm last night. Thank you to all of our folks who worked long hours to get this resolved. The E.coli tests take 24 hours to complete which was a large part of the process. Thank you also to all our staff who assisted in water distribution events yesterday. This event has raised a number of very important questions that our City will be posing to state and federal regulators over the coming weeks. 1. Why was a single positive test in an isolated residence able to trigger this type of system wide notice? 2. What reforms can be made to prevent this type of event from occuring in the future? 3. How can regulations be modernized to limit negative economic impacts while ensuring public health and safety?