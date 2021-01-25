Burlington police searching for missing man

A Silver Alert was issued for 60-year-old Jerome Wallace early Monday morning.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are asking for the public's help as they work to find a missing man.

Police say Wallace was last seen near 218 Adams Street in Burlington.

Wallace was reportedly wearing a black Dallas Cowboys jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and black bedroom shoes.

He is described as being 5'9, weighing around 150 pounds, and has short gray hair and brown eyes.