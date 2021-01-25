Burlington police searching for missing man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are asking for the public's help as they work to find a missing man.
A Silver Alert was issued for 60-year-old Jerome Walter Wallace early Monday morning.
Police say Wallace was last seen near 218 Adams Street in Burlington.
Wallace was reportedly wearing a black Dallas Cowboys jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and black bedroom shoes.
He is described as being 5'9, weighing around 150 pounds, and has short gray hair and brown eyes.
If you see Wallace or know where he may be, contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.