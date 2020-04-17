BURLINGTON, N.C. — It is not only local business owners who are feeling the economic pinch due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, non-profits are also affected.

Many local non-profits who rely on small businesses say since those businesses closed, they're not able to find work, food or funds for some of the people they help.

One Triad organization told WFMY News 2, they're running out of resources.

"I feel like I'm just failing I have no idea what to say or do for them," said Bishop Jameel Bryant who runs Kearah's Place in Burlington. Kearah's Place helps women and children in crisis.

Bryant also pastors The Help Center Church in Haw River and said the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic he forced him out of options to help the folks who seek aid from his organization.

"Now the resources that we normally could come up with we can't come up with anything and it hurts, " said Bryant.

Kearah's place is helping around 15 women and children. Many of the women are in transition after having emerged out from situations that involved domestic violence, drug use or incarceration.

"Some of them weren't able to file taxes, they were either locked up and that's a burden to because they're seeing everyone getting checks and they don't get that, they don't get the opportunity to get a check," lamented Bryant.

Bryant said he is worried about what would happen to the people who need help and assistance if organizations like his cannot be safe havens and provide a safety net for them.

" They have worked so hard to get back on their feet from different trials and tribulations in life that I don't want this right here to be a setback where some of them might binge back on drugs or be forced to go back to their attacker because we have to shut our doors down," he concluded.

Bishop Bryant says while non-profits rely on funds donated by the public, many also run food pantries and give clothing and supplies to the needy and such donations too would help.

You can contact Kearah's Place directly to help or email Bishop Bryant at info@kearahsplace.org

