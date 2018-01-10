BURLINGTON, N.C.-- Don't let the pink badge fool you-he's still a sworn officer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Burlington Police Department is all in with support and fundraising.

The police department is partnering with the Alamance Regional Charitable Foundation to support their Pink Ribbon Fund. Money from the fund helps cover cost for women to get diagnostic procedures they may not otherwise be able to afford. For women found to have a malignancy, the fund provides for breast cancer therapy essentials.

Some officers have purchased a pink versions of their department badge and a portion of the proceeds will benefit cancer screenings and treatment here in our community. More than 80 Burlington police officers will be wearing special pink badges for the month of October to help spark the community conversation about the importance of annual cancer screenings.

Photo: Burlington PD

The department has given one of its patrol cars a pink makeover to really drive home the message about breast cancer awareness and cancer screenings.

Photo: Burlington PD

© 2018 WFMY