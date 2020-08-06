Burlington Police hold a socially-distanced swearing-in ceremony

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police department welcomed graduates in a closed socially-distanced ceremony.
The Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy graduates kept a safe distance from each other and wore masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It was a closed event to keep the number of people down as well.
It happened on June 8 at the city's police department. A second ceremony where family members and friends will be allowed to attend is being planned.
Burlington Police say the following people were sworn in:
- Hayley Rumley from Snow Camp
- Taylor Robertson from Burlington
- Tyson Poe from Snow Camp
- Katherine Malina from Concord
- Jackie Justice from McLeansville
- Dabrious Williams Sutherlin, Virginia
- Preston Gallagher from Snow Camp