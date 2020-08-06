x
Burlington Police hold a socially-distanced swearing-in ceremony

The Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy graduates were sworn in while keeping a safe distance from each other.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police department welcomed graduates in a closed socially-distanced ceremony. 

The Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy graduates kept a safe distance from each other and wore masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It was a closed event to keep the number of people down as well.

It happened on June 8 at the city's police department. A second ceremony where family members and friends will be allowed to attend is being planned. 

Burlington Police say the following people were sworn in:

  • Hayley Rumley from Snow Camp 
  • Taylor Robertson from Burlington
  • Tyson Poe from Snow Camp
  • Katherine Malina from Concord
  • Jackie Justice from McLeansville
  • Dabrious Williams Sutherlin, Virginia
  • Preston Gallagher from Snow Camp

