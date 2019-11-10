BURLINGTON, N.C. — Following criticism from the family of Bobby Harvey and others, Burlington police have released the bodycam footage of the arrest of Bobby Harvey.

Witnesses released video of the arrest causing concerns that the officers used excessive force. Harvey's sister said at a press conference that Harvey wasn't doing anything wrong and was hogtied "like an animal."

According to a Burlington Police press release, Police Chief Jeffrey Smythe petitioned the Alamance County Superior Court to release the video.

Smythe argues that Harvey bit one officer and tased another before finally being subdued.

Harvey and all three officers involved all had several injuries by the end of the incident.

