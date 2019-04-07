BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a car was stolen Wednesday in the parking lot of Academy Sports and Outdoors on Huffman Mill Road.

Little did the thief know, there were two kids sitting inside the car when they got behind the wheel and sped off.

Burlington police say the thief took off with an 11-year-old girl, and 9-year-old boy in the backseat.

RELATED: Man On The Run After Stealing From Multiple Stores In Guilford County: Police

Police say the children were let out of the car not too far from where they were taken, at the intersection of Huffman Mill Road and Forestdale Drive.

The details on how the kids exited the car are not clear.

But police say a witness to all of this brought the kids back to Academy Sports to reunite with their parents.

One witness WFMY News 2 spoke with, Teresa Crowder, says the suspect let the kids out in the middle of the street.

Police say the parents were loading up their Ford Explorer with shopping bags when the suspect ran up, closed the tailgate to the truck, got behind the wheel, and took off.

It happened in the blink of an eye around 8:30 p.m.

The children were not hurt.

Police say the 2015 silver Ford Explorer was found early Thursday morning abandoned, parked, and only a couple of miles from where the incident happened.

Officers are still looking for the suspect, who they described as a black male wearing a green t-shirt and sunglasses.

If you know anything, call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500.