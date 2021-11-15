Police chief meeting with Burlington community this week

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington residents have a chance to discuss crime, safety and community concerns directly with law enforcement.
Newly appointed Chief of Police Brian Long will host a series of community meetings this week.
The goal of the forums is for residents to share ideas and concerns about public safety, as well as a chance to meet Chief Long and others within the police department.
Here is a list of meeting times and locations:
- Monday, November 15, 5:30 pm- 7:00 pm, at Ebenezer United Church of Christ 734 Apple Street
- Monday, November 15, 7:15 pm- 8:45 pm, at CityGate Dream Center 1423 N. Church Street
- Wednesday, November 17th - 5:30 pm - 7 pm, at Kernodle Senior Activities Center 1535 S Mebane Street
- Thursday, November 18th - 5:30 pm - 7:15 pm, at St. Mark's Community Church 1230 St. Mark's Church Road