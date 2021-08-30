Burlington Police Department continues search for new police chief

Rich Austin said a family issue was his reason for turning down the position with the Burlington Police Department.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department will continue its search for a new police chief after a candidate reversed his decision about taking the position.

The city said Rich Austin declined the offer after it was announced on Aug. 10 he was selected for the position. He said a family issue needed his “immediate and sustained attention” and was his decision for reconsidering the position and move.

He will remain in his current role as Chief of Police of the Milton Georgia Police Department.

“The City of Burlington and the Burlington Police Department, much like Milton, is an outstanding organization. I wish Burlington well as they search for their community’s next police chief. Burlington is a wonderful community and I'm thankful for the graciousness and hospitality that I've experienced through the process,” Austin said.