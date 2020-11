15-year-old Ma'Kyra Allison was found safe after she was reported missing around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Burlington Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old by the name of Ma'Kyra Allison.

According to police, Allison went missing from Cobb Ave after leaving the home around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Allison is still believed to be in the Burlington area, police said.