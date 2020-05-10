Man found shot to death at Burlington home: Police

Police said they found Harry Lamont Teel, 32, shot in the chest at a home on Hillford Drive. Teel died at the scene.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a homicide after they say someone shot and killed a man Monday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Hillford Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Police found Harry Lamont Teel, 32, shot in the chest. Officials said Emergency Medical Services tried saving Teel's life, but he died at the scene.

Police are still investigating and haven't said if a shooter has been arrested.