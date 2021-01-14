Burlington police officer injured in rollover crash

An officer was responding to a burglary in progress call when they got into an accident with a pickup truck

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington police officer was involved in a car accident while responding to a burglary call Tuesday night.

The unidentified officer was driving on N. Church Street when they collided with a pickup truck, according to police.

They said the pickup truck overturned after it and the police car also struck a utility pole and several parked cars.

Police said the officer and pickup truck driver were both treated at the hospital.

The east bound lanes of N. Church Street between Holt Street and Ruffin Street are closed due to damages.