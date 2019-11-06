BURLINGTON, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl in Burlington is missing after her mother told police she was last seen on Sunday.

Aylisha Lashawta Johnson was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, according to Burlington Police. Johnson's mother reported her missing on Monday. It's not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Police are looking for anyone who has information about Johnson. If you know anything, please call police at (336) 229-3500.

Authorities are also looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Burlington, Stefani Cassandra Salas Marquina. Both were reported as missing Tuesday morning.

