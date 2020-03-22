BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Anthony Jendiel Quintero Perez was reported missing at 10:35 p.m. Saturday. He is described as white with a medium complexion, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair that is cut short on the sides and longer and curly on the top. He was wearing black shorts when he went missing.

Anthony was last seen in the 200 block of Colonial Drive in Burlington, police said.

Anyone with information about Anthony’s whereabouts I asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. You can also text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method. All tipsters may remain anonymous. Tips could be eligible for a cash reward.

