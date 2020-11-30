Burlington police search for missing man

A silver alert was issued for 60-year-old Larry Darnell Morris, who police said was last seen Sunday night.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Officers say 60-year-old Larry Darnell Morris was last seen Sunday night in Burlington, near the intersection of Holt Street and Ireland Street.

Morris is described as being 5'5 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say he was last seen wearing a black leather hat, brown leather jacket, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Morris suffers from cognitive impairment and requires medication.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.