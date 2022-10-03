Backing the blue: Burlington officer battling cancer gets backup from officers, community

Lt. Jeff Kology was recently diagnosed with Metastatic Leiomyosarcoma, which is an aggressive form of cancer.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It’s about backing the blue and a Burlington police officer is getting just that from his family, friends and fellow officers.

Lt. Jeff Kology was recently diagnosed with Metastatic Leiomyosarcoma, which is an aggressive form of cancer. His police family is standing by him in every way that they can as he battles cancer.

The Burlington Police Department posted on Facebook in part, “We know they have some hard days ahead and we want to do what we can to help him and his family through the process.”

The police department is in the process of organizing a series of fundraisers for Lt. Kology. They have also set up a GoFundMe page to help his family. Community members can also drop off donations. The department has a drop box at the Burlington Police Department, located at 267 West Front Street, Burlington NC. You can access the drop box 24 hours a day. You can also drop off a donation at Ancora Wealth Partners located at 2006 South Church Street, Suite A, Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

