Burlington police search for missing 18-year-old

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said they are searching for a missing 18-year-old boy Thursday.
Police said William Lambert Jr., 18, was reported missing Wednesday.
Officers believe Lambert suffers from cognitive impairment.
Lambert is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 285 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, blue or grey basketball shorts, a blue baseball hat, and white low-cut Converse shoes.
If you have any information on Lambert's whereabouts, call Burlington police at 336-229-3500.
