Burlington police search for missing 18-year-old

Officers believe the teen suffers from cognitive impairment.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said they are searching for a missing 18-year-old boy Thursday.

Police said William Lambert Jr., 18, was reported missing Wednesday.

Officers believe Lambert suffers from cognitive impairment.

Lambert is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 285 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, blue or grey basketball shorts, a blue baseball hat, and white low-cut Converse shoes.

If you have any information on Lambert's whereabouts, call Burlington police at 336-229-3500.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.