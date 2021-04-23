x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Burlington police searching for 15-year-old girl reported missing for a week

The Burlington Police Department said Jackelin Gutierrez was reported missing last Friday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Jackelin Gutierrez was reported missing by her mom last Friday just before midnight. She was last seen around 5 p.m. at her home in Burlington. She is 5’6” with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators said she could be staying with various friends throughout the area.

If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

Credit: Burlington Police Department
Jackelin Gutierrez reported missing in Burlington

    

Related Articles