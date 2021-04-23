Burlington police searching for 15-year-old girl reported missing for a week

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police said Jackelin Gutierrez was reported missing by her mom last Friday just before midnight. She was last seen around 5 p.m. at her home in Burlington. She is 5’6” with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators said she could be staying with various friends throughout the area.
If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.