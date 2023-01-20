Burlington police searching for man accused of kidnapping

Police said the suspect left a home on Lakeside Avenue before they arrived.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police need your help in finding a man accused of kidnapping a woman in Burlington.

Officers said they arrived at the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue Friday to find a woman who said there had been a fight between her and Charles Love. He left before officers arrived.

Police have issued warrants for Love on second degree kidnapping, assault on a female, common law robbery, and interfering with emergency communications.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

