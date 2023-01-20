x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Burlington police searching for man accused of kidnapping

Police said the suspect left a home on Lakeside Avenue before they arrived.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police need your help in finding a man accused of kidnapping a woman in Burlington.

Officers said they arrived at the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue Friday to find a woman who said there had been a fight between her and Charles Love. He left before officers arrived.

Police have issued warrants for Love on second degree kidnapping, assault on a female, common law robbery, and interfering with emergency communications.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Former Winston-Salem Police Chief shares insight into role

Before You Leave, Check This Out