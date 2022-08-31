x
Burlington police search for missing 23-year-old woman

Nicole Ann Vasquez was last seen wearing a matching silk pajamas set.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said 23-year-old Nicole Ann Vasquez was reported missing Tuesday. 

She was last seen in the area of Maple Avenue in Burlington wearing a matching silk pajama set with a short-sleeved shirt and multicolored flower designed shorts. 

Vasquez is described as having a short afro-style black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 5'7 and 165 pounds. 

Officers are seeking the community's assistance in locating Vasquez. 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation, call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. 

