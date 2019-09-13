BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

Police say a man now identified as Tracy Spivey, 45, robbed a 75-year-old for money in the 1900 block of Wilkins Street.

According to police, the victim then followed the suspect in his car.

Police say the suspect's car eventually became disabled and they were able to find it, but Spivey was unable to be found.

Warrants have since been filed charging Spivey with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Spivey is described at 5’8” with a stocky build and police say he may be armed. The victim only suffered minor injuries from the robbery police say.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding the investigation or the location of Spivey. They ask that you call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 if you have any information.

