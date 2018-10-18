BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) - Burlington Police seized around 90 illegal gambling machines from Winner's World Wednesday as part of an initiative to crack down on illegal gambling in town.

After police canvassed town for illegal machines on Monday, a citizen told officers there were machines at Winner's World on the 2500 block of Maple Avenue. Around 2:30 p.m., police executed a search warrant to seize the machines and also a large amount of money according to a release.

Based on evidence at the scene, the District Attorney's Office will be consulted about possible charges.

On Monday, Burlington police checked several businesses suspected of operating illegal gambling machines. Police said the locations were no longer operating Tuesday before the seizing machines at Winner's World.

An investigation of crime over the last 18 months showed illegal gambling at Internet Sweepstakes and Fish Game businesses as the cause of a significant portion of all violent crime in Burlington. At one point, around 30 internet sweepstakes and fish game locations were in Burlington.

Anyone with information concerning about illegal gambling operations should call Burlington Police at 336-229-3530.

