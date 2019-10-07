BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are fighting crime through a new and unusual method - Facebook memes.

The department has used Star Wars, Office Space, Family Feud, Toy Story and other common bits of pop culture to post a '9 p.m. routine' on Facebook to help prevent car break-ins. 

In July 2018, there were 139 car break-ins to date in Burlington. In 2019, there's already been 181. Police hope the memes will serve as reminders for people to lock their car doors. 
