BURLINGTON, N.C. — Sal's Italian restaurant in Burlington is going above and beyond all in order to help truckers during the coronavirus outbreak.

"It has been brought to our attention that the men and women that keep our stores going, getting critical medical supplies and food supplies across the country are having a hard time finding places to eat across the country," the restaurant stated in a Facebook post.

In lieu of that fact, the restaurant announced it had partnered with Smokehouse Mobile Bistro food truck to offer truckers hot meals on the go!

The operation began Sunday at 9 a.m. at 2571 Maple Ave in Burlington. According to the post, Sal's is not looking to just make this a one-time thing.

"As this gains popularity we will be adding more vendors so that we may keep this open for longer periods of time for the great men and women driving. If you’re a trucker or know a truck let them know to look for the purple and yellow building right off the highway!! We all have to do our part in making sure we get thru this crisis together let’s support our TRUCKERS!"

Other Stories:

List: Triad restaurants offering takeout, delivery, or both

Family spreads hopeful messages throughout neighborhood

5 North Carolina YMCA sites to become emergency child care facilities





