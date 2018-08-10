BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – Family and friends are rallying around a Burlington School High senior after an accident while on a senior class trip.

The accident left, Andrew Hartle seriously injured with no movement from the waist down after he dove into the ocean and hit his head on a rock while on the trip in Puerto Rico.

PHOTOS | Prayers For Andrew After Tragic Swimming Accident

Hartle is a competitive swimmer with STAR and he’s also the school’s class president.

He injured his C3, C4, C5 and has no feeling from the chest down. He recently underwent 12 hours of surgery in September. He has regained some feeling and motion in his arms.

Andrew is recovering with his family by his side at UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Andrew’s father, Jeremy Hartle recently posted on his Facebook page, “Getting better! Andrew in good spirits and feeling better. Sitting up and watching TV. Starting some light physical therapy today. Lungs a little better today. Still breathing with help of ventilator but hope to start weaning over the next days.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. In a post on the page it reads, “Andrew is a genuinely kind, humble, smart, handsome and extremely talented young man. He is a successful competitive swimmer and a gifted drummer and musician. He has great prospects for college. Ask anyone....teacher, student or friend and everyone loves him and speaks highly of him. His sense of humor and quick wit always draws people in. Andrew’s positive attitude and beautiful smile combined with his joyful kindness are things we pray will serve him well thru the upcoming months.

The days ahead will be an unbearable time for Andrew, his parents and his little brother and sister. They are a good, honest, hardworking, faith-filled family who need God’s merciful hand and favor. We deeply appreciate any financial gift and assure everyone that every penny goes to Andrew’s recovery.”

Find out more on how to help Andrew Hartle

