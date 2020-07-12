Burlington police search for missing man

Burlington police issued a Silver Alert Monday morning and asked for the public's help locating a missing man.
48-year-old Jerry Franklin Rhodes Jr. was last seen at Short Stop Grill on Ireland Street in Burlington around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Police say Rhodes was wearing blue jeans, a black coat, black tennis shoes, and a baseball hat. He was also carrying a black backpack when he was last seen.
Rhodes is described as being 5'10, around 160 pounds, and has a dragon tattoo on his neck.
According to the North Carolina Silver Alert issued, he suffers from dementia or some other type of cognitive disorder.
If you know anything about where Rhodes may be, call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.