Burlington police search for missing man

Burlington police issued a Silver Alert Monday morning and asked for the public's help locating a missing man.

48-year-old Jerry Franklin Rhodes Jr. was last seen at Short Stop Grill on Ireland Street in Burlington around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Rhodes was wearing blue jeans, a black coat, black tennis shoes, and a baseball hat. He was also carrying a black backpack when he was last seen.

Rhodes is described as being 5'10, around 160 pounds, and has a dragon tattoo on his neck.

According to the North Carolina Silver Alert issued, he suffers from dementia or some other type of cognitive disorder.