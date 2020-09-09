x
Pickin' Chicken? City of Burlington asks residents about owning chickens

The city of Burlington wants to know if residents should or shouldn't be allowed to own chickens.

The city of Burlington is asking for citizens' input on the frequency of fowl in the city. 

Currently, owning a chicken or other fowl is illegal in the city limits. The city council has decided to re-evaluate the ordinance. 

They're looking for residents to weigh in via a survey. If you've plucked up the courage to fill it out, you can access it at this link.

You'll want to make sure you're an early bird, however. If you want a piece of this survey, it closes after Sept. 21. 

