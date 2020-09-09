Pickin' Chicken? City of Burlington asks residents about owning chickens

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a separate incident.
The city of Burlington is asking for citizens' input on the frequency of fowl in the city.
Currently, owning a chicken or other fowl is illegal in the city limits. The city council has decided to re-evaluate the ordinance.
They're looking for residents to weigh in via a survey. If you've plucked up the courage to fill it out, you can access it at this link.
You'll want to make sure you're an early bird, however. If you want a piece of this survey, it closes after Sept. 21.