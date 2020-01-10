x
Teen charged with first-degree murder of Mebane man

Investigators say Dazmin Crisp, 18, was also charged with felony breaking and entering.

MEBANE, N.C. — An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Mebane man. 

Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Dazmin Crisp was arrested Wednesday with the assistance of U.S. Marshals. Investigators said she was charged in connection with a break-in and homicide last month. 

Deputies said they responded to a mobile home park off US Hwy 70 in Mebane on Sept. 8 before noon in reference to a death investigation. The victim was identified as Ryan Tate Hogan. 

Crisp also faces a felony breaking and entering charge. She was placed in Alamance County jail under no bond. 

