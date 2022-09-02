Have you seen her? Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Burlington

Burlington police believe Cyrah Alicia Yanez might be with two men in either a dark colored Jeep SC tag number MFX-136 or black Audi A4 with an unknown tag number.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl reported missing Thursday morning.

The Burlington Police Department believe Cyrah Alicia Yanez might be in the company of two men in Durham, NC.

They said she could be traveling in a dark colored Jeep with a SC plate, tag number MFX-136, or a black Audi A4 with an unknown tag number.

Officers described Yanez as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall to 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 115-120 pounds with orange in color hair with a tan.

She was last seen wearing an army green in color shirt and jeans.

Yanez has contacted family since she was reported missing, but they do not know where she is.

The Burlington Police are continuing to search for Yanez and anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call local law enforcement.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.