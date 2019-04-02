BURLINGTON, N.C. — 17-year-old Andrew Hartle was paralyzed from the chest down after he hit his head while swimming in Puerto Rico.

A month ago, we reported since the accident in September, he's worked to get stronger every day and is now able to move both his arms.

Over the weekend, Hartle was finally able to come home. On Monday, the senior class president gave a presentation to his class at the Burlington School, describing the injury and his rehabilitation journey.