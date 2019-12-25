BURLINGTON, N.C. — A large oak tree fell onto a Burlington home in the early hours of Christmas morning, causing so much damage the home is no longer inhabitable, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

When crews arrived on Trade Street just before 1 a.m on Wednesday, they quickly got the scene under control.

The fire department says no one was trapped inside the home and no one was injured.

Crews estimate the tree caused about $40,000 in damage, both to the home itself and items inside the home.

The family will now have to find a new place to live.

The Burlington Fire department was assisted by Burlington police officers, Duke Energy crews, and a Piedmont Natural Gas team as they investigated.

