BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night shooting. Officers responded to a call around 9:30 last night on East Holt Street about a shooting.

They found two people shot- one person shot to death at the scene. First responders took the other victim to the hospital.

Officers have not identified the victims yet and are waiting to contact family members.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you know anything that can help police, call them at (336) 229-350.