Burlington veteran who may suffer from PTSD reported missing

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing Burlington man.
Arlo Kenneth Morgan, 58, was reported missing on June 30 at 9 a.m. by his neighbor, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The neighbor advised deputies that Morgan is prior military and may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Investigators said Morgan was last seen on June 16 around 2 p.m. leaving his home on Pinnix Road in Burlington. He was driving his white-in-color 2004 Ford Econoline van with NC license plate STA-4514 with writing on the sides.
Morgan's mother lives in Washington DC and Morgan has a history of visiting her for short periods of time. Deputies said he has not been found at his mother's home.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Arlo Kenneth Morgan, please call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.
