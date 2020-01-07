Burlington veteran who may suffer from PTSD reported missing

Have you seen Arlo Kenneth Morgan? His neighbor reported him missing after not seeing him for two weeks.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing Burlington man.

Arlo Kenneth Morgan, 58, was reported missing on June 30 at 9 a.m. by his neighbor, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The neighbor advised deputies that Morgan is prior military and may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Investigators said Morgan was last seen on June 16 around 2 p.m. leaving his home on Pinnix Road in Burlington. He was driving his white-in-color 2004 Ford Econoline van with NC license plate STA-4514 with writing on the sides.

Morgan's mother lives in Washington DC and Morgan has a history of visiting her for short periods of time. Deputies said he has not been found at his mother's home.