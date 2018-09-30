BURLINGTON, N.C. - Burlington police need your help finding a missing woman. They say 26-year-old Shalina Michelle Richards has cognitive impairments and is without her prescription medications. She was was seen Friday afternoon at hour house on Everett Street wearing a black/gray shirt with black jeans and black/grey Jordan brand shoes.

She is possible with 65-year-old Charles Earl Artis and is possibly in a 2016 Hyundai Accent SE.

If you know where she is, please call Burlington Police or 911.

