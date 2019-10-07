GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — "Burn in hell, you sons of b*****s," -- That's how Cone Health's Assistant Director of Finance, Frank Kauder, signed an angry email aimed at the State Health Plan's Board of Treasurers.

State Treasurer, Dale Folwell, recently announced a new state health plan called the Clear Pricing Project. The treasurer said the plan was supposed to increase transparency. But in an internal email, Cone Health CEO, Terry Akin, said the plan would pay hospitals 35% less.

Because of that, Akin announced the hospital would not join the state health insurance plan. Akin encouraged employees to contact their "state senator or the state treasurer to help them understand the damage the State Health Insurance Clear Pricing Project would cause."

Some time afterward, Kauder sent the aforementioned email to the State Health Plan Board of Treasurers. In it, he referred to Republicans as "Retardicans" and called the plan "the most moronic idea I have ever seen come out of our state government."

Cone Health released the following statement today:

“This is a personal opinion and Cone Health disagrees with the content and tone of the email. Respectful dialogue is the key to a better health plan for state employees.”

We're gathering more details on this developing story. Check back for updates.