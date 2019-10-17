ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol has officially charged the driver involved in a school bus crash from October 1.

Troopers say Harvey Newcomb crashed into the school bus in Rockingham County when he traveled over the center lane on NC-68.

RELATED: Students, Adults Taken to Hospital After School Bus Collides with Truck in Rockingham County

The bus had 18 students on board at the time. Troopers say the bus went off the road and overturned.

Troopers treated everyone involved for minor injuries.

Newcomb has been charged with driving left of center and reckless driving.

RELATED: 'Crying. Screaming. I Want My Mom, I Want My Dad' | Man's Trip to the Bank Becomes Rescue Mission After Bus Crashes