Triad family reunited for Thanksgiving at PTI Airport in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the busiest travel and shopping season of the year. From the airport to the gas station, to businesses big and small.

55 million people plan to travel and a chunk of them are from the Triad.

TSA said Wednesday is historically one of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travel. While the planes take off day and night, it's one hallway at the airport that carries the most weight, as families reunite.

In the waiting area, you'll find many people, including Katherine Whicker.

"Tell them who you're waiting for," said Katherine's grandmother, Elaine.

"My dad," said Katherine.

Grandmother Elaine Whicker said she's excited to see her son.

"He's my baby and he's in my heart of hearts, so yeah I am very excited he's coming home," said Elaine.

Katherine said she hadn't seen her dad, John, in three months.

"When's daddy coming, When's daddy coming?" asked Katherine.

"He'll be here in a minute," Elaine replied.

Those three months made his arrival, long awaited.

"This is one of the things were most thankful for, that he gets to come home for Thanksgiving and we get to see him because we really miss him a lot," said Elaine.

Katherine was emotional, wiping away her tears, but when her dad's flight landed, Katherine jumped into his arms.

"It is just very, very, very special for us to get together," said Elaine.

Katherine's dad, John, said his heart is full and he is excited to be home.

"Enjoy the time with your family, you don't always have it," said John.

The family said if the pandemic taught them anything, it is to slow down and take in every moment together and the family hopes everyone remembers that this holiday season.