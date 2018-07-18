KERNERSVILLE, NC (WFMY) - A stretch of Business 40 will be closed near Kernersville this week for construction.

The Department of Transportation says the closures will take effect between mile markers 10 and 14 and are needed for crane staging and girder installation work.

Single and full lane closures will take place overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Wednesday until work wraps up Sunday, July 29. No closures will take place on Sunday nights.

RELATED | Time to Prepare For Business 40 Shutdown in Winston-Salem

“The work, which is part of the eastern loop section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, is needed for the protection of crews and drivers,” said NCDOT Division Engineer Pat Ivey. “It is being done during a low traffic time as to minimize the impact to travelers."

Drivers will be able to detour using South Main Street, Kernersville Road and Old Linville Road.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY