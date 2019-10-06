WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Out with the old, in with the new.

If it's not up to its new standards, NCDOT says its going to change it.

That's the case with the drainage along Business 40.

Drainage systems are designed to collect rain water and redistribute it to creeks and basins to prevent flooding.

The state is taking advantage of Business 40 improvements to upgrade a lot of the highway's 1950's drainage system.

The new system could help on days like we saw this weekend, when the rain never seemed to stop.

In the old Business I-40, the storm drains were directly along the highway roads.

Greta Lint, DOT spokeswoman, says that will change.

"The water will be pulled off the road toward the retaining walls and at the bottom of the retaining wall, that is where you'll find the storm drain," she said.

Since it was built, a lot of growth has happened in the City of Arts and innovation, so it makes sense these old schools drains no longer fit the city or NCDOT's standards.

"A lot of it was brick, a lot of it was worn out concrete and so the entire project will have brand-new pipe," Lint added.

When it's all said and done, the new drainage is expected to reduce water accumulation on the highway and surrounding areas, like Brookstown Road and Church Street which will also flaunt new drains.

But new and improved drainage system doesn't mean it won't ever clog.

Some items in your household could lead to backups on roadways.

Trash, fats, grease and yard waste are common things that could be backing up storm drains if you don't dispose of them properly.

Cities like Greensboro and High Point are also affected by backups of this type during heavy rain.

Here are some tips local governments shared with us to prevent backups:

Collect grease in a container and dispose of it in the garbage.

Do NOT pour grease, fats, and oils from cooking down the sink drain.

Place food scraps in waste containers or garbage bags for disposal with your weekly garbage collection or placed your food scraps in a compost pile.

Do NOT use the sewer system as a means to dispose of food scraps.

Place a wastebasket in the bathroom to dispose of garbage. Disposable diapers, condoms, and personal hygiene products do not belong in the sewer system.

Do NOT use the toilet as a wastebasket.

Never dump or dispose of leaves or grass clippings in storm drains.

Don’t place bags of yard waste or trash cans on the drains either as that will obstruct them.

Call these numbers if you notice backups or trash build-up in your city or neighborhood: