WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been smooth sailing for the Business 40 construction project in Winston-Salem.

The 1.2 mile stretch closed last November, and is scheduled to reopen in April.

Even after it opens, expect to see the work continue.

The state told us construction teams expected a lot of chaos with this project, but they haven't really run into any issues.

Five bridges have already been rebuilt and reopened, and four more are under construction right now.

