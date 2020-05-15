GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since March, businesses have had to readjust at the snap of a finger whether they were deemed essential or nonessential.

Take Servpro of Greensboro North for example. The disaster relief company usually cleans up after fires and floods. Now they're coronavirus-centered.

"In this new world we live in, we’re doing a lot of COVID-19 cleanup both for companies who want to do a pre-clean, and I want to say we've done about 5 or 6 what we call 'post clean,'" Britt Holcomb owner of Servpro said. "Which means they’ve had a positive case at their facility or location."

Servpro did a post clean for the Greensboro Transit Authority recently.

"We had to go in and clean the entire facility over a two day period," Holcomb explained. "We did the common area where the positive employee was and the area where the buses come in."

Servpro expects to do many pre-cleanups for restaurants before they potentially open up in phase 2.

"We have a fogging machine where we can put disinfectant out in high volume for large areas," Holcomb said. "We expect a really high call volume from restaurants."

On Friday, Servpro cleaned and sanitized first responder vehicles for free from 12-4 p.m.

"We do a lot for first responders because they do a lot for us."

Nonessential businesses have had to transform their way of doing business perhaps more than anyone else, like hair salons.

Jade Aveda Salon in Greensboro is now selling hand sanitizer. The salon is also giving small amounts out for free.

Jade Aveda Salon

"We have partnered with a Wilmington distillery to have a distribution point here in the Triad and we’re using the salon as that distribution point," Rhonda Pederson, Owner of Jade Aveda said.

Pederson said it's more about helping the community, than making a profit.

"We have the cutest bottles, they have cute sayings like 'hand sanitizer happy hour for your hands' or 'spread love not germs.'"

The salon has 1 oz bottles for free, and the rest are priced accordingly:

Gallons: $80.00

Half Gallons: $40.00

4 oz: $5.00

2 oz: $3.50

The salon is in the process of preparing for reopening.

"It is a massive undertaking to prepare for reopening," Pederson explained. "We more or less gutted our downstairs, not completely, but we moved all our mirrors to create more space between our chairs."

We just don't know yet when the official reopening will be.

"They haven’t yet said 'yes, confirmed,' we’re opening on May 23 and that’s the hard part not knowing for sure."