Businesses booming from attractions in Greensboro

"The Tanger Center has really just been something that changes business models downtown,” Undercurrent owner, Wes Wheeler said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro has been thriving this year. With the Tanger Center hosting shows, the Greensboro Grasshoppers opening game this Friday and events at the Greensboro Coliseum. Surrounding businesses have benefitted.

Lawn Service in Downtown Greensboro is located right beside the Tanger Center. Beer-ista, Allyson Crickenberger said people typically stop by before a show to grab a cup of coffee or a beer before heading in.

Lawn Service has only been open since last September, not being able to experience a Grasshoppers baseball season. Crickenberger said they are ready for it.

“I think it’ll be super busy a good time just get to know people and see people,” Crickenberger said.

Undercurrent restaurant sits directly between the Tanger Center and the Grasshoppers stadium.

“The Grasshoppers have always been such a draw to Undercurrent, being so close. But the Tanger Center has really just been something that changes business models downtown,” said Undercurrent owner, Wes Wheeler.

Wheeler said the location of the restaurant makes it a wonderful place for people to come and enjoy.

The city of Greensboro’s Visitor Center and Business Bureau says a lot is happening in the city, like the Justin Bieber concert Tuesday night at the coliseum.

“I think there is a steady stream of traffic that comes in and I think it ebbs and flows depending on what the event is,” said President and CEO of the Visitor Center, Henri Fourrier.

The city also now has a new slogan, “Come into Greensboro, You’re Welcome.”

A survey was conducted of nearly 6,000 people in Greensboro. The results show that people think of Greensboro as a great place to live, visit and grow.

“Tourism is about 1,000,000,000 1/2 dollar industry for Guilford County and we rely very heavily on those travelers coming in eating our restaurants staying in our hotels shopping at the different stores visiting our attractions,” Fourrier said.