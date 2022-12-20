Greensboro talks possibility of opening new social district on State Street

State Street in Greensboro may soon be another place where you can walk around with alcohol.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will discuss opening a second social district Tuesday night at the city council meeting.

State Street in Greensboro may soon be another place where you can walk around with alcohol.

A social district allows people to bring alcoholic drinks from one participating bar, restaurant, or shop to another.

Most seem to be for the idea, while one council member has argued against it.

Business owners like Ray Essa, who owns Cafe Pasta, welcome the idea of a social district.

"We think this will help get people back out. We changed a lot from the people doing pick up to now getting people to come out, walk around and see what everybody has to offer instead of just being in the car and doing curbside,” Essa said.

Greensboro city county discussed the idea of a social district along State Street earlier this year.

"Downtown does it there - shouldn’t be no reason State Street (can't do it too). Like I said, a lot of people have been driving past the street for years and still don’t know where State Street is, and that we have a lot to offer in the community. I think a lot of people would be excited to see it," Essa said.

Even people who live around the area are excited about the idea.

"I do think so. I grew up here and there’s always one of those areas...it’ll be really nice because, especially on the weekend evenings, it’ll be really nice to be able to walk around and see different businesses, and that sort of thing,” said Alana Williams, who lives nearby.