Triad companies look to hire workers laid-off from United Furniture Industries

Triad businesses are urging these employees who lost their jobs, to fill out an application so they can hopefully get a paycheck before Christmas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With just less than four weeks before Christmas, businesses across the Triad are trying to help employees laid-off from United Furniture Industries

If you remember, back in July the company announced a round of layoffs. Last week, they fired the rest of its employees leaving thousands without a job.

Since then, businesses from all over the Triad are urging these employees who lost their jobs, to fill out an application so they can hopefully get a paycheck before Christmas.

Furnitureland South in Jamestown has about 25 positions available throughout different areas of the business.

Human Resources Generalist Recruiter, Kiersten Katcham, said "We have experienced record-breaking growth at Furnitureland South the past couple of years, and we are just looking to bring more employees due to that.”

Other businesses are doing the same.

Absolute Style Furniture has a handful of openings, and the company says they are more than ready to welcome new employees with open arms.

“I feel bad for the people that lost their jobs. Especially, around the holidays and from what I understand they didn’t have any notice at all. That’s pretty terrible. So hopefully they would like to come to a company that’s busy but doesn’t plan on shutting down. We want to grow our business and we would like some people to help us grow it,” said owner, Melanie McNamara.

Bottomley Enterprises said they have tripled in size in the last three years.

They are looking for dedicated employees to also grow their business with.

President, Ken Kaelin, said “Obviously, we hate to hear 48 hours before Thanksgiving that anyone’s going to lose their job. Especially, via text or email in the middle of the night. Just know that there are good companies. Bottomley is one certainly, but there are other good companies that are out there that look for dedicated professional employees like yourself.”

Furnitureland South is hosting several job fairs over the coming days.

The other businesses say it's as simple as applying online.

Tomlinson has hired some employees since last July and has had more applicants turn in an application since last week.

Ashley Furniture says they have hired a handful of applicants as well since the layoffs and are still actively hiring.