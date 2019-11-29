GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for family, food and giving.

Several small businesses in Downtown Greensboro are taking part in the second annual Givesboro.

The campaign raises money for the Interactive Resource Center, a non-profit organization that helps community members experiencing homelessness.

Here's how it works: participating businesses are offering things like discount cards, a round-up program, or donation jars to help raise money.

The discount card costs $10. If you show it to participating businesses, you can get discounts in the downtown area.

You can throw any extra change or money into the donation jars.

Some businesses may ask you to round up your sales, with that extra change that rounds up to the next dollar going towards the 'Givesboro' program.

"The businesses in downtown Greensboro came to us wanting to know how they could help our community," said Associate Director of the IRC Kristina Singleton.

This is the second year the 'Givesboro' campaign has taken place.

"It’s just such a great way for the businesses to support us and for us to support them as well and just get the word out," said Singleton.

She says the money goes directly to the IRC's general fund.

"When you come through our doors at the very beginning, when you’re looking for help," said Singleton, "Being able to come here, getting license or IDs, or being able to get help to look for a job, being able to get medical care."

The Vintage to Vogue Boutique on Elm Street participated last year.

"What can we do? How can we give back? What do you need? And that’s how it came about," said Jennifer Graf, owner of the boutique. She says she was one of the businesses that approaced the IRC, eager to give back.

"It was very important to us to do a local nonprofit because were local businesses participating in a local downtown nonprofit like the IRC, it really is keeping it in the community," said Graf.

You can find a list of businesses participating here.

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: Your guide to shopping on Small Business Saturday in the Triad

RELATED: Holiday shopping: Know these return policies before you buy

RELATED: Black Friday Rush: 114 million shoppers will participate in Black Friday, retail experts say

RELATED: Lines stretch through parking lots as shoppers wait for hours to save on Thanksgiving Day