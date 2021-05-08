Businesses in the Triad are still struggling to find employees during the pandemic

Owners are stepping in themselves to fill-in for different positions just to help keep their businesses running.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic continues to take a toll on businesses.

Some are struggling to hire employees to cover shifts, others are offering employment incentives.

Owners in the Triad are stepping in themselves to fill in for different positions just to help keep their businesses running.

"Right now I'm actually doing waitressing. Yeah, so I'm waitressing, cashiering. Wherever I'm needed that's where I'm at," said Bayside Seafood Owner Noemi Jacinto.

Inside of Bayside Seafood in Greensboro is 'Now Hiring' signs posted on the walls."We have not been lucky to get anyone to come in help us. We do need a dishwasher position, we do need a cook position, we need a cashier position, we need a waitress position," said Jacinto.

She says the restaurant is down two cooks and while they're only open from 11 to nine, a majority of their staff is there for 24 hours.

"It's tiring being here all the time. It's very tiring. You don't get to spend any time with your kids. You live your whole personal life just to keep running your business."

Bayside Seafood isn't the only business searching for workers. The owner of The Godmother of Soul Food Restaurant and Catering Service in Greensboro tells us they are also experiencing a major shortage.

Because of the challenges caused by the pandemic companies awarded employees for their sacrifice during the pandemic.

Truliant Federal Credit Union announced its employees received a $1,000 special mid-year bonus. This is the second incentive the company has issued during the pandemic.

"Our employees work so hard and they fully deserve to be recognized for stepping up, answering the calls for service excellence, for putting themselves in our member's shoes and meeting our member owner's needs," said Precious McCloud with Truliant Federal Credit Union.

The Director of Operations at Rheem Manufacturing Company in Randleman also tells us attracting employees has been challenging.